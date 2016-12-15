Foosball is the most popular 2 player football game of all time, and that is why this sport game was finally ported as online two player game! Welcome to the simple but also challenging and fun tournament of Foosball 2 Player game! Play a single game mode against CPU opponents and attain victory on all 10 Foosball games, or challenge your best friend to an intense action of 2 Player Foosball cup. Either way, the goal of this two player sport game is to score a goal. Player whose team score 5 goals first, wins the current game. Have fun!

Player 1: Use Up, Down Arrow keys to move, Player 2: Use W,S to move. Once the ball comes near a player, he automatically kicks it toward the opponents goal.