Former Foster Child, Breaks the Cycle of Father-Absent Parenting

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- When Jatori Harris took the reins of organizing the 2017/’18 Inland Empire Million March from former organizer, Terry Boykins, he wanted to foster an unresolved passion facing him for many years, and that being not having any of his parents take him to the first day of school, especially his father.

Growing up without a father and later experiencing his mother being sentenced to prison, Jatori found himself placed in foster care at age eight.

After living with relatives for a short period while bouncing from home to home, he finally thought hope was in sight when he had secured a place of consistency with his aunt. Only to later have his life shift, once again, when she too was sentenced to prison.

By age seventeen, he exited foster care and began his journey and search for life’s purpose and clarity. Of which, would eventually lead to a mentoring relationship and lifelong mission of giving back to the community.

Now, at age 33 and a father of two, Jatori stated, “Fatherhood is important to me because I know how much I needed and wanted my mother and father, but had to go without. So, my passion of doing right by my children is the most important thing to me as a person, a big brother and now as a mentor myself.”

On Saturday, September 16, Jatori is reaching back and giving back by recognizing foster and father-absent youth, as well as, former foster youth now fathers during a day of fatherhood importance and awareness at the Fiesta Village Family Fun Center in Colton, CA. Colton’s Mayor, Richard DeLaRosa, will welcome guests and attendees.

He is inviting the entire community to attend and enjoy a special dedication for those students who do not have active fathers in their lives. Additionally, Jatori is asking anyone who would like to sponsor a foster or father-absent youth to attend and enjoy a Fiesta Village All Day Ride Pass, $14.95, to visit www.streetpositive.com and pledge support. Or, call him at (909) 520-0286. The event will start at 10 a.m.

Harris says he is looking forward to his new tenure as the I.E. Million Father March organizer, and is adamant about pushing the importance of #FathersForEducation campaign in the years to come. Also, thanks to Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County, there will be very special giveaways for the community to enjoy during the morning kick-off celebration.