Former President Bill Clinton and Sectary Hillary Clinton Receive Plaque of Dr. Maya Angelou's Poem

Posted by: WSS News in WSSN Stories 1 day ago

n  February 16, at a special preview event for the new documentary “American Masters — Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise” at The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture (New York, NY), Dr. Maya Angelou’s grandson Colin Johnson (right), Co-Founder and Principal of Caged Bird Legacy, LLC, presented Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton (left) and President Bill Clinton (center) with a plaque of Dr. Maya Angelou’s inauguration poem, “On The Pulse of Morning,” that flew on the Orion Exploration Flight Test-1 (EFT-1) December 5, 2014.

 

