Free Bus Rides for Veterans on Veterans Day

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- To thank and honor the men and women who have served in our nation’s armed forces, Omnitrans again is offering free bus rides to US military veterans on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11.

Veterans just need to show a veteran-status ID when boarding any Omnitrans bus to get a free ride. Veteran single ride fares also will be free through the agency’s new Token Transit mobile fare app on November 11. Additionally, veterans can get half off their first purchase of a 7 or 31-day mobile pass through December 31, 2017. Customers can text “TOKEN” to 41411 to get the mobile fare app.

“We’re pleased to honor our veterans with free rides on Veterans Day,” said Omnitrans CEO/General Manager P. Scott Graham, himself a veteran of the US Marine Corps. About 10 percent of all Omnitrans employees are military veterans.

Since Omnitrans introduced a veteran fare in January 2015, an increasing number of retired military personnel have taken advantage of the discount. Boardings attributed to veterans in 2015 averaged 13,061 per month. By 2017 it has grown to 15,611 per month, an increase of nearly 20%.

Omnitrans offers year-round discounts for veterans. A single ride is $0.75 for veterans, compared to $1.75 regular fare. Discounted veteran 1-day, 7-day and 31-day bus passes are also available. Accepted veteran IDs include those issued by US Departments of Defense or Veterans Affairs, San Bernardino County Veterans Affairs, and the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

All Omnitrans bus routes will be running regular Saturday schedules on November 11. The veteran free ride offer applies to Omnitrans freeway express and local bus routes, the sbX rapid line, and OmniGo community shuttles; it is not applicable to Access service for persons with disabilities.

Personalized trip planning assistance is available through the Omnitrans information center, at 800-9-OMNIBUS (800-966-6428), or online at www.omnitrans.org.