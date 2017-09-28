Getting Them Ready Early! Arroyo Valley High School Hosts College Night

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- Arroyo Valley High School is hosting the San Bernardino City Unified School District’s 27th Annual College Night on Thursday, September 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

College Night is open to all District students and their families. High school juniors and seniors are especially encouraged to attend. During the two-hour event, students and parents can learn about financial aid and meet with college representatives to learn about admissions requirements and course offerings.

Among the more than 70 scheduled attendees are representatives of the California State University and University of California campuses, San Bernardino Valley College, trade schools, and military recruiters.

Arroyo Valley High School clubs will be selling refreshments during the event.

College Night is one of several services the District provides to make it possible for students to pursue a post-high school education.

The San Bernardino Community Scholarship Association, with assistance from the District’s Communications/Community Relations Department, works with local individuals and businesses to offer hundreds of college scholarships to District graduates. The District’s Class of 2017 earned more than $8 million in college scholarships, including 10 military academy appointments.

District high schools provide challenging, college-level coursework through Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) classes. The classes prepare students for the rigors of college and the related A.P. and IB tests, for which students can earn college credit. IB courses are offered at Cajon and Arroyo Valley High Schools.

Middle College High School, in a collaborative effort with San Bernardino Valley College, allows enrolled students to take both high school and college courses with the opportunity to graduate with a diploma and associate’s degree.

AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) teaches study and note-taking skills, encourages personal responsibility, and guides students on a path to college. AVID is offered at most District high schools and middle schools.

For more information about College Night, contact Arroyo Valley High College and Career readiness teacher Ann Le at (909) 381-4295, ext. 410018. AVHS is located at 1881 West Base Line Street in San Bernardino.

Parents who would like to enroll their child in AVID, AP, or IB programs should contact their child’s school.