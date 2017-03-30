Gospel Sensation, Sherri Bryant, Releases New Single, “You Are Greater”

Sherri Bryant is a Christian recording artist, composer, and worship leader who is called to “Usher in the presence of God” and “minister healing to the body of Christ” in order “to empower them to live an Effective Life for God’s glory.” “We don’t go around preaching about ourselves; we preach Christ Jesus, the Lord. All we say about ourselves is that we are your servants because of what Jesus has done for us.” (2 Corinthians 4:5 NLT).

As a Christian artist, when Sherri sings she sings with great passion and conviction. And if you ask her how she is able to sing with such power and authority, she’ll tell you it’s because she is “communicating the heart of God to the people…”

Her newly released single, “You Are Greater,” was written after she emerged out of a very difficult circumstance in her life. “I was frightened and felt alone… just like some of you. I needed more than religious clichés and ‘advice’ from well meaning friends. I needed a Word from the Word. Wrapped in melody, this song tracks my journey from fear to faith. I did get the victory but more importantly I got the realization that no matter how large my mountain our God is greater.”

Please visit www.soundsofsunrise-entertainment.com to listen to “You Are Greater”.