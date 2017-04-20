“Hell or Repentance… Whatcha Gonna Do…Repent or Go to Hell?”

By Lou Coleman

You see concerning His own Word, God said: ” So shall My Word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: IT SHALL NOT… RETURN UNTO ME VOID….” [Isaiah 55:11]. I want you to know that this is absolute authority speaking. There are no conditions attached, no restrictions and no limitations. This statement indicates the sovereignty of the One who spoke the Word and the absolute perfection of the Word spoken. And He said that, “The Wages of Sin is Death!” Now what part of Sin equals Death do you not understand that you continue to sin? Paul asks, “What shall [you] say then? Shall [you] continue in sin, that grace may abound? God forbid… [Romans 6:1-2]

Now I know some of you have said, “I’m so sick of her talking about Sin, Hell and Repentance, it just makes me sick.” Well you might as well just vomit, because God has entrusted me with a ministry where there are, “No Corners Cut, No Round-About Way and No Pacifying! Rebuke, Correction and then Hope, in that order exactly. Besides, if I don’t [teach] on “Sin, Hell or Repentance”, then I’m not [teaching] the whole counsel of God – [Acts 20:27]. That means the whole truth – the Woes along with the Blessings [Romans 11:22]. If I don’t [teach] on Hell, I will go to Hell! If anyone in the five-fold ministry neglects to warn, then according to [Ezekiel 3:17-21] then the sinner’s blood is on [their] hands, and I be doggone if your blood will be on my hands! David understood this – [Psalm 51:14]. Paul lived by this principle – [Acts 20:26-27] and James warned about the responsibility – [James 3:1]. If I don’t [teach] on Hell, you may go there! I want you to know that a message on Sin, Hell and Repentance is a “signpost.” It is an opportunity for you to consider where you are going and to change direction if necessary. While the words Hell, Sin and Repentance may have been dropped out of some pulpits, they have not dropped out of the Word of God.

The Mandate for Repentance – The first sermon Jesus preached was one of repentance: “From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the Kingdom of God is at hand.” [Matthew 4:17]. And in the last message He gave to the church in [Revelation 3:19]. And in [Luke 13:1-5] Jesus again preached a message of Repentance. Twice in this passage Jesus stated emphatically: “I tell you, nay: but, except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish.” You see, the same Scriptures that call for us to repent for the Kingdom of God is at hand, advises us to repent or else we shall die.” Make no mistake about it… “If you do not repent, God will sharpen his sword bend His bow and made it ready.” [Psalm 7:12] For it [His Word] is written and settled in Heaven. [Psalms 119:89.] So do not delude yourself. “Today, if you will hear His voice, do not harden your hearts as in the rebellion, during the time of testing in the desert, where your fathers tested and tried me.” [Hebrews 3:8-9]. I tell you, you may never have another day to repent in. Therefore, says the voice of wisdom, “repent now.” Jesus says, “Come now, let us reason together, though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are as red as crimson, they shall be like wool.” [Isaiah 1:18].

“Now therefore hearken unto me, O ye children: for blessed are they that keep my ways. Hear instruction, and be wise, and refuse it not. Blessed is the man that heareth me, watching daily at my gates, waiting at the posts of my doors. For whoso findeth me findeth life, and shall obtain favor of the LORD. But he that sinneth against me wrongeth his own soul: all they that hate me love death.” [Proverbs 8:32-36].