Hitting the Stage: “Paul Robeson – A One Man Show”

RIVERSIDE, CA- We hear about “one woman shows” quite often, but rarely we hear or see a One-Man Show. The Paul Robeson-One Man Show is the number one ‘One Man Show’ touring in the United States, the Caribbean and Central America. This is the most requested Multi-cultural educational show on the American and Caribbean Educational Circuit and the favorite on the topics of Diversity, Compassion, African pride, Social Justice and the music of the Harlem Renaissance.

This entertaining, laugh out loud, music filled show with audience participation, covering his friendships with Albert Einstein, Dubois, Langston Hughes, Cab Calloway, Jomo Kenyatta, Kwame Nkrumah and many others who contributed to the cultural movement known as the Harlem Renaissance.

The show will be premiering this Saturday, September 23 at 6 p.m. at the Heritage High School Theatre located at 26001 Briggs Road in Romoland. Tickets can be purchased through the Riverside County Black Chamber of Commerce at www.riversidecountybcc.org.