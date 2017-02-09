Hundreds Expected to Attend Black History Month Events at SBVC

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- To celebrate Black History Month, San Bernardino Valley College is launching an impressive lineup of concerts, lectures, film screenings, and dance performances over the month of February.

Organized by the college’s Arts, Lectures & Diversity (ALD) Committee, these events have traditionally brought hundreds of community members to campus, with many visitors becoming regulars.

“This is a time-honored tradition on our campus,” said President Diana Rodriguez. “I am proud that our campus and community continue to come together to celebrate the achievements of some of the greatest men and women in our country’s history.”

The month’s events kicked off with a screening of Light Girls on February 1, a documentary film that chronicles the lives of light-skinned African-American women and the prejudices they face.

The rest of the month’s events include:

February 8 : Film Screening, Bleaching Black Culture (11:30 a.m. & 6:00 p.m. in the Library Viewing Room)

February 15 : Film Screening, 13th (11:30 a.m. & 6:00 p.m. in the Library Viewing Room)

February 17 : Music/Poetry/Dance Performance, Project 21 (6:30 p.m. in the Auditorium)

February 22 : Guest Speaker, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson: Race, Racism, and Race Relations in the United States (6:00 p.m. in the Auditorium)

February 23 : Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast (7:30 a.m. in Campus Center)

February 24: Black History Month Concert & Civil Rights Celebration (7:00 p.m. in the Auditorium)

All events are free and open to the public, with free parking available on campus.