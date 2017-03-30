I Am Woman 2017: A Women’s Empowerment Conference Building upon Sisterhood, Spirituality, Health, Wealth and Lasting Relationships

LONG BEACH, CA – Over the weekend, I Am Woman… kicked off its first conference with “I Am

Woman 2017.” Held at The Grand hotel in Long Beach, Calif., this past Saturday, the purpose of the event was to connect with other women through the idea that every woman is a part of “I Am,” the Creator and source of all things, while bringing women together to support one another.

The “I Am Woman 2017” conference was attended by 97 women. Prior to the event, they were able to patronize the attending vendors and indulge in delectable hors d’oeuvres. The event opened with a spoken word piece from Estee E Dot Marie of E Dot Expressions. Marie’s piece entitled “I Am Woman,” set the tone for the conference as she touched on the roles of womanhood. Comedienne, Chelley Chelle kept the crowd entertained with her comical wit and humor as she joked about being a career community college student for the past 10 years.

The women also partook in spiritual exercises presented by licensed Spiritual Holistic Practitioner, Clergy and Counselor, Vionela Vaughn-Austin, who encouraged the attending women to “be [their] own brand through conscious conversations. In addition to Vaughn- Austin’s spiritual exercises, the conference included additional speakers like Mimi Donaldson, author of “Pitch Perfect: Speak to Grow Your Business in Seven Simple Steps,” who taught the women how to successfully deliver 30-second elevator pitches by “[leading] with the need” and how to identify one’s uniqueness.

Breast cancer survivor, 28-year-old Jazmy’ne Austin, shared her story (for the first time) about defeating Breast Cancer, while 25-year-old “Jae Chanel” shared her story about surviving domestic violence and sex trafficking as she performed a monologue from her play “Victim.” Each lady contributed to the conference by delivering their struggles and overcoming obstacles, such as undergoing a double mastectomy (Jazmy’ne Austin) and giving birth to a son at 14 years old (Jae Chanel). These challenges have made them the women they are, today.

27-year-old speaker, Lauren Mirabal, is a Life Insurance expert and serial entrepreneur, who is

passionate about helping women and men succeed as small business owners.

The UCLA graduate assists her clients with understanding their personal finances and aiding in

financial planning. At the conference, she educated the attendees on the importance of Living Benefits and illness-related policies and their advantages. Policy holders who have recently updated his or her coverage within the past year has the Living Benefits policy included in his or her coverage.

A women’s safety demonstration was provided by Beverly Chaney, owner of The Wellness Boutique in Torrance, California. and independent representative for Damsel in Defense. Growing up and during her marriage, Chaney experienced physical abuse. These experiences led her to join Damsel in Defense as a means of teaching women to defend themselves and prevention against abuse and battery.

Actress Erica Ringor, from “Love & Basketball” provided the women in attendance with goals and aspirations for health and wellness (as she is also a Nutrition Coach for Herbalife) and the power of the Law of Attraction. The 42-year-old spoke on the importance of encouraging and inspiring oneself by starting with a positive mindset and attitude.

At the close of the event, the founders of I Am…, Ricsyhelle Davis and Rhonda Brent presented each speaker with a token of appreciation in the form of a bracelet, or a gift certificate to Massage Envy.

About I Am…

– I Am… is an organization for women to have the ability to help each other in business, as well as market themselves through empowerment workshops allowing their services to be recognized in their communities. The name I Am… derives from empowering light within ourselves.