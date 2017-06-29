I Am…Woman Changing Seasons: How to Evolve without Resistance

LONG BEACH, CA- I Am… hosted its first interactive workshop at The Reef in Long Beach, this past Saturday. The I Am… Woman Changing Seasons Workshop illustrated the importance of embracing change in business and personal growth and how resistance hinders the growth process.

The event kicked-off with meditation led by Holistic Spiritual Practitioner, Vionela Vaughn-Austin, which set the tone for the occasion. The Metaphysical Minister introduced the meditation with I Am’s theme song, “Higher than This” by Ledisi and concluded it with soothing sounds from her guided meditation CD “Cultivating a Loving Mind.”

Following meditation, Founders, Ricsyhelle Davis and Rhonda Brent graced the stage to tell their story of why they started the organization. “We care so much about ourselves that we care more about others. Everything that is in front of me reflects who I am,” Davis expressed. “We want to be an example to others [that] life is good, no matter what your situation is, conditions we go through, we all have life and we have to find the good and be grateful and thankful for everything we have,” Brent proclaimed. Succeeding the founders’ thoughts, Davis introduced the speaker of the hour, Deborah Deras. The Latina Motivational Speaker and Author broke down why letting go of the ego (when “changing seasons”) is imperative to advancement. She explained that everyone has a “soul’s contract”; all people have a responsibility to live in God’s purpose. “I am here to allow you to reclaim the truth of who you are as human beings,” she exclaimed.

Deras had the attendees complete worksheets that allowed them to partner with other attendees and affirm strengths that will encourage them to see their stories in a positive light. Co-founder, Ricsyhelle Davis took the stage alongside Deras to retell her story as a mother, wife and entrepreneur. Deras affirmed that each attendee has the power of choice; the power to rewrite his/her story.

“At each and every moment we are deciding ‘Am I going to live from a place of victim’s consciousness, or am I going to surrender and let go of what I think things should look like…feel like and accept and allow what is’? Just like the seasons come and…go this situation will come and go,” Deras encouraged. Before closing, Deras blessed the attendees with prayer. She prayed that all attendees’ “soul’s contracts” will be fulfilled through fully accepting who they are and living in their true authentic selves.

Several vendors were in attendance and provided items to be raffled off to guests. These vendors included Go Be Alive, Rodan & Fields, Laura M. Gems, JaciFit, LLC.,Viva Energy Healing Massage and The Byrds Nest. In addition, Deras also provided each attendee with a copy of her book “Confessions of an Adrenaline Addict: How to Achieve More with Less Effort.”

About I Am… – I Am… is an organization for individuals to have the ability to help each other in business, as well as market themselves through empowerment workshops, allowing their services to be recognized in their communities. The name I Am… derives from empowering light within ourselves. Follow I Am… on Facebook at @iamthatiam1112 and visit its website at www.iamthatweb.com for upcoming events. Next event (Meditation, Mimosas & Margaritas) is scheduled for Aug. 5 in Venice Beach, Calif.