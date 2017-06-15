By Lou Coleman

You see the Almighty declared, “I sought for a man among them that should make up the hedge, and stand in the gap before Me for the land, that I should not destroy it: but I found none.” [Ezekiel 22:30]. How alarming that God would have to look for a man. How astonishing He could not find a man. This verse is not only amazing, this verse is disturbing. God had to go and search for a man. The words “I sought” carry the idea of diligently going from place to place; from person to person; seeking, asking, and trying to find someone to do His work. Every time I read this statement I think of how appalling it is that God would have to even look for a man, much less “diligently” search for one. You would think that after all that God had done for us that the line to serve him would be so long that it would wrap around Heaven. You would think that we would be ready and willing to be used of God. But most of us, who are doing nothing for God, have become so apathetic to the cause of Christ. Some of the saddest words that you will ever find in the Word of God are right here before us: “BUT I FOUND NONE.” Listen, it is one thing to reject a preacher of the Gospel. It is one thing to have a closed ear and a closed heart to what you hear from God’s Word. However, it is another thing to reject the Lord and Savior of the world. God could not find one man to make up the hedge! No one took His challenge seriously! I tell you it’s time to separate the men from the boys!

So in light of “Father’s Day” [Sunday, June 18th] this message is directed to all men. Listen, I know times are tough. I know that many of you have to work more than ever. I know that some of you have been dealt a bad hand. But do you understand that until you do as the Word of God says, “Seek first the Kingdom of God and his righteousness, then and only then, will all other things be given to you.” The Word of Haggai says, “Ye have sown much, and bring in little; ye eat, but ye have not enough; ye drink, but ye are not filled with drink; ye clothe you, but there is none warm; and he that earneth wages earneth wages to put it into a bag with holes. …Ye looked for much, and, lo, it came too little; and when ye brought it home, I did blow upon it. Why? saith the LORD of hosts. Because of mine house that is waste, and ye run every man unto his own house.” [Haggai 1:6, 9]. I tell you the hedge has been severed! The gap is widening! The enemy is attacking! It’s time to separate the men from the boys! Listen, God has not sent me here to get on you. God has not sent me here to make you feel guilty. God has sent me here to tell you that He is still searching. My assignment for this hour is to tell you that some of the hedge is down! By the grace of God, is there any man that will say, “STOP THE SEARCH?” For God only needs one person! One who will build up a hedge and hold up God’s holy standard? One who would hold back the tides of judgment? One, who like Shammah will take his stand in the middle of the field, defend it and strike the Philistines down, causing God to bring about a great victory. [2 Samuel 23:12]. I ask you, is there such a man? [2 Chronicles 16:9].

“You know a few years ago I saw a huge familiar billboard it was a lifelike picture of a Marine sergeant. Underneath his portrait were only five words, but they said it all. They said: Wanted: A few Good Men! Not many words? but a message it was, indeed. It said, by implication: [1] this was not for everyone. This was not a general call for the average man on the street. The word few indicated that this was an isolated, somewhat specialized opportunity. [2] The word wanted indicated that there was a role to fill, and someone needed to fill it. Not everyone could, but someone must. [3] The request was not limited only by number, but by quality. A few good men meant only those of a certain caliber need apply. [4]The word men meant it was limited not so much because of discrimination, as by specifics. So the call was clear. A specific need existed that could only be filled by a few special men who would have to be a certain kind of man to qualify. I tell you, God is looking for a few good men. A few spiritually qualified men whose lives demonstrate the nature of God with such clarity that they might be like beacons set before the body of Christ to lead it through this age. ‘Mighty Men.’ Men who are of courageous faith. Men who are committed and willing to contend for what God has given them. Real men who make sure they stay close to God, and who are sensitive to His desires for their lives.”

I ask you, is there such a man today? If so, God is calling, “I want you.” Will you heed the call? Will you be like the men in the [Navy] and be dedicated to the Core Values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment to build the foundation of trust and leadership upon which our strength is based and victory is achieved? Will you give Jesus Christ first place in your life? Will you let “Semper Fidelis” be your motto: which will guide you as it does the [Marines] to remain faithful to the mission at hand, to each other, to the Corps and to our country [Kingdom of God] no matter what. Will you consecrate yourself to God today? Are you courageous enough today to say with Joshua and Caleb, “Even though the odds are against me; even though it would be much easier to compromise and hang with the crowd; even though it may cost me friendships, family relationships, pleasures, or even my life, I will do what I know is right?” I hear the Lord’s voice, saying, “Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?” [Isaiah 6:8]. Is there one that will say here I am Lord, send me? If so, you are challenged to go forward for the cause of Christ and be a good soldier for Him. [2Timothy 1:6-9] One life to live – One life to give to our Lord and Savior, our Coming King!

Happy Father’s Day!