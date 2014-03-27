If It Ain’t One Thing, It’s Another…. Trouble!

By Lou Coleman

What do you do when you face one problem after another? What do you do when the dust starts flying? When the smoke gets thick and the fire is too hot? What do you do? Do you reason with yourself and say well I’m trying to believe? Or do you say, “If it ain’t one thing, it’s another? “ Now the Bible doesn’t indicate this, but I believe it may have crossed Job’s mind that, “If it ain’t one thing, it’s another.”

One thing about trouble is that, it’s one of the few things we don’t have to worry about running out of. If you want trouble you don’t have to go out and look for it, trouble will find you. Trouble is smart, trouble will dial your number, trouble knows your address, and trouble knows your name and the names of your children. Trouble likes to lie down between a husband and wife. Many times trouble likes to clock in with you on your job. And can I just tell you something, trouble doesn’t even mind getting dressed in its Sunday best. It doesn’t mind walking into the church house. Trouble is a gossiper and sometimes trouble can fool you and make you think it’s your friend and as soon as trouble decides that it’s the right time, trouble will show its true color. Trouble! “If it ain’t one thing, it’s another.”

Job was a man who actually lived on this earth (he was not a mythical character), he was a man of great devotion to God; He was also a very rich man. He was a man who tried his best to avoid evil. Job was a family man, who had seven sons and three daughters. He had land, cattle, and servants. Job had everything a man could ever want. He was successful, but he didn’t let his success go to his head. He knew that whatever he had and whatever he achieved was only because of God’s grace and mercy.

One day (my Bible tells me) in heaven, the sons of God came to present themselves before the Lord. Satan also came along. Imagine that! Where we go, Satan goes. And don’t think that when we go to church the devil is no where around. He doesn’t mind coming to church. He doesn’t even mind if you yourself show up. Matter of fact, He doesn’t mind you singing in the choir, as long as you don’t believe what you’re singing about. He doesn’t mind you shouting in the church, as long as that shout is just like a sounding brass and a twinkling cymbal signifying nothing. The thing that really bothers him though, is when you get down on your knees and start talking to God about your troubles.

God asked Satan, “Have you considered my servant Job?” And the devil responded, “Ain’t no use of me fooling around with him, seeing that you’ve built a fence around him.” But if you would just remove that fence and let me have at him, I think we’ll see a horse of a different color. So God gave His permission (with some limitations included) and the devil got started in doing what he does best, tormenting a child of God.

Job received bad news one after another. One man came with a sad report, and while he was yet speaking, another came and another after that. And if that wasn’t bad enough, Job wife said to him, “Why want you cuss God and die!” But can I tell you, through it all Job praised God.

Sometimes our faith can and will be challenged, one trial after another. Sometimes, trouble comes in doubles, and sometimes even in triples. But Job, He decided to hold on to God’s unchanging hand. What an example of faith! No matter what happens to us, no matter what the devil has in store, we need to have faith and know WHOM it is that we have placed our confidence in. For He is the Alpha and the Omega. The Beginning and the End. He rules! Hallelujah! So be encouraged, and know that the God we serve is much too merciful to leave us with nothing. Know WHOM you have placed your confidence in.

