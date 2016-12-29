By Lou Coleman

It will not be God’s fault. It will not be the church’s fault. You will not be able to blame your family nor your friends. If you go to hell you will have no one to blame but yourself! For every single person who ends up in Hell can blame only themselves for being there. And no passage makes this clearer than [John Chapter 8]… Don’t be like the Pharisees. Jesus in His great love, sent the Pharisees men like the Apostle Paul, all His disciples, and James and Jude, to be huge obstacles to the unbelief of the Pharisees. Yet, the Pharisees climbed over those obstacles and continued on their way to Hell. Don’t you do it! For it is a dreadful thing to die in the very act of sin—to be caught away by the justice of God even while the transgression is being perpetrated! Jesus boldly told the Pharisees they were “serpents”, and a “generation of vipers”, and that they were going to Hell. Like the angels told Lot, you better “Flee for your life! Don’t look back, and don’t stop anywhere in the plain! Flee to the mountains or you will be swept away.” Because make no mistake about it, if you perish in your sin, you will go to Hell and you will have no one to blame but yourself!

For years now God had shown such longsuffering towards you, just as he did Sodom. Restraining his anger, giving you much time to repent and change your ways. Truly, God is love, so much so that He somberly declares, “As I live, saith the Lord God, I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked; but that the wicked turn from his way and live: turn ye from your evil ways; for why will ye die…Repent and live!” For God says, “His Spirit shall not always strive with man…” Don’t be one of the multitudes of people who will lift up their eyes from Hell, crying out as they remember the “random” incidences where the Holy Spirit tried to reach them. Don’t let that be said about you.

You know Jesus told the Pharisees that He was going to send prophets, wise men, and scribes who would follow Him, and who would attempt to tell them the truth [Ezekiel 33:7] “As for you, son of man [woman], I have made you a watchman… whenever you hear a word from my mouth, you shall give them warning from Me…” and that is what I am doing today. If you do not turn from your sins and repent you will go to hell and you will have no one to blame but yourself. Remember the issue is between you and God and no one else. You must account to Him for yourself. It will be no one’s fault but your own if you deliberately seal your own doom. Don’t do it! What do you have to look forward to if Christ is not your Saviour? At best, you have only a few more years in this world with its pleasures, its troubles and sorrows. Then come death without hope and nothing beyond but everlasting doom. What folly to go on without Christ and miss heaven. Jesus says, “Come NOW, and let us reason together: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool” [Isaiah 1:18]. If you go to Hell, you’ve got no one to blame except yourself. I am preaching the truth to you. Will you take heed? Hell is a horrible place of torment, pain and misery, please don’t end up there!

“Now I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live.” [Deuteronomy 30:19]