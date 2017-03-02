Imani Hakim Talks New Role as Trevor Jackson’s Love Interest

By Naomi K. Bonman

Chris’ little sister from Everybody Hates Chris, which was played by Imani Hakim, is all grown up and is taking on more roles in movies that are making an impact in the life of millennials.

Hakim plays the love interest of Trevor Jackson in the upcoming Netflix film, Burning Sands, which premieres on Friday, March 10.

Burning Sands takes you on a raw, voyeuristic journey of fraternity pledging through the eyes of one favored pledgee, who is torn between honoring a code of silence or standing up against the intensifying violence of underground hazing. Led by a breakthrough performance by Trevor Jackson, director Gerard McMurray’s feature directorial debut brings an emotional honesty to the classic tale of “rites of passage” and the complicated bonds of brotherhood.

The film also stars ?Alfre Woodard, Steve Harris, Tosin Cole, DeRon Horton, Trevante Rhodes, Christian Robinson, Rotimi, Octavius Johnson, Malik Bazille, Mitchell Edwards, Serayah, and Nafessa Williams.

I recently caught up with the rising actress where she chatted on her experience in working with Trevor and the rest of cast and why the film is a must-see, especially for college students across the globe. Check out the interview and trailer below:

Describe your role in the film ‘Burning Sands’?

I play Rochon, the girlfriend of Zurich [played by Trevor Jackson]. Rochon is a strong and independent young queen who knows where she’s going in life. Rochon is also a fashion major at the college.

How was it working alongside Trevor Jackson?

The best! What really excites me about this film is that as a cast we are all young and up and coming, so being a part of something like this was probably one of the best experiences in my life. Everyone’s chemistry was off the chain. We all bonded out there in Virginia. We would all want to hang out and it felt like we were actually at college or summer camp. Working with Trevor and the other cast mates was amazing! We still have a group chat [we all talk on]; we just love each other so much!

What can viewers except from watching the film?

I think viewers can except reality, truth, and greatness. We are really shining the light and pulling the covers back on hazing. I didn’t even know how severe and intense this topic was until I started reading the script. I didn’t know that they do all the stuff that they do. I think that the [viewers] will have a [better] understanding of fraternity, sorority, and Greek life behind closed doors. I’m pretty sure a lot of college students will be watching it since it is a college film, but hopefully some of the stuff that happens behind closed doors will be changed and that it will encourage others to spread awareness.

What is next for you?

I have a couple movies that are coming out later this year and next year. No details or release date yet.

When does the Burning Sands release on Netflix?

Burning Sands comes out on March 10 on Netflix.

