Local
Listen to the archived podcast.
Home / WSSN Stories / In Memoriam: Fats Domino (February 26, 1928 – October 24, 2017)

In Memoriam: Fats Domino (February 26, 1928 – October 24, 2017)

Posted by: WSS News in WSSN Stories 6 days ago Comments Off on In Memoriam: Fats Domino (February 26, 1928 – October 24, 2017) 120 Views

Fats DominoOn Tuesday, October 24, the world lost another great music legend. Fats Domino departed the earth, but his musical attributes will live on for decades.

In honor of his life, filmmaker Joe Lauaro’s 2016 documentary “American Masters: Fats Domino and the Birth of Rock ‘n’ Roll” is currently streaming on the American Masters website located at pbs.org/wnet/americanmasters.

The films digs into how Fats Domino’s brand of New Orleans rhythm and blues became rock ‘n’ roll. As popular in the 1950s as Elvis Presley, Domino suffered degradations in the pre-Civil Rights South and aided integration through his influential music. A production of HISTORIC MUSIC LIBRARY. 

Check local listings for encore broadcasts nationwide on PBS.

About WSS News

© Westsidestory Newspaper - Inland Empire - 2017