Inland Empire Author, T’ana Phelice, Brings Encore Performance of Stage Production Back to Ontario

By Naomi K. Bonman

After a long but rewarding two year journey, on October 2016 San Bernardino based author, T’ana Phelice brought her books to life on the stage with a 6 woman cast in “The Diamond Monologues”. This heart-wrenching and life changing production received high reviews and praises that Phelice had to start a tour.

“The Diamond Monologues” will be coming back to Ontario, California on March 11, 2017 with a bigger cast and two powerful motivational speakers that will be giving the audience a dose of inspiration and motivation on how they can achieve the best in their lives no matter what struggle they may be going through, because your struggle is your testimony that will help and build up others.

As Ms. Phelice gears up for the next show, I wanted to get a little more insight on what inspired her to take things to the next level to become more than just a writer.

What was your inspiration behind bringing your books to the stage?

It started as a way to promote my books and reach a greater audience, but it soon became an additional passion. As I began to take the words from the books I saw the characters expressing themselves in a whole new light, with more depth and passion. I wanted the audience to connect with them and understand that my fiction is someone’s reality. I became more inspired because I knew that the protagonist would inspire the fans.

What do you hope the audience gets from watching this production?

I want the audience to see themselves. I want anyone watching to think about past mistake and learn to forgive themselves and others that have done them wrong. When I write I always want to drive my audience closer to redemption.

What can people except to see on March 11?

People will see monologues that are full of honest emotions. They won’t get the happily ever after that we tend to see in the movie theaters, they’ll get the reality that a lot of us live in every single day. The audience will be in tears as they watch but they will also laugh. March 11th will be a moment of empowerment.

What is next for you? What else are you working on?

I’m currently working on a web series called “Loving T’ana Phelice”. It will give the audience insight on who I am behind the scenes. It will showcase my day to day life as an up and coming writer. It’s an awesome way to promote my brand as well as show that I can write for television.

