Inland Empire Native Raises Awareness to Human Trafficking, Domestic Abuse in Upcoming Web Series Geared Towards Millennials

By Naomi K. Bonman

RIVERSIDE, CA-Be apart of a movement! Purposely Awakened, a self-consciousness and awareness media company for Black and Minority millennials, is proving to be more than just a news source for the next generation. Purposely Awakened is positioning itself as a movement, as an agent of change and its first epic project in doing that is through a web series that will premiere Spring 2018.

“Purposely Awakened: The Series” is currently in pre-production. The team met this past Sunday where they put together a plan of action that is required for the series to be of high-quality. Of course, when it comes to anything pertaining to change, it is always a great idea to get the community apart of that change

So, how can you be apart of this movement? You can purchase a T-Shirt at www.purposelyawakened.com/webseries or you can check out the campaign page where you can also view a short teaser and read more information about the series at igg.me/at/awakenedseries.