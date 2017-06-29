Inland Empire Powerhouse Vocalist Nachaka Returns with Concert Featuring Hi Lyfe Band

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- For those of you who remember Inland Empire Powerhouse Vocalist Nachaka, she is back and now performing with her band mates called Hi Lyfe. The band consists of musicians from various areas surrounding the Inland Empire and will be a part of the Summer Concert Series held at Cal State San Bernardino. Hi Lyfe will be performing on Wednesday, July 12 and will promptly hit the stage at 7 p.m. This event is free, so bring your lawn chairs and your family to enjoy an evening with Hi Lyfe.