It’s Not Too Late…Last Minute Gift Ideas for Mom

By Naomi K. Bonman

The days just go by too quick that it is easy to forget holidays, such as Mother’s Day which just seemed to creep up on us. Some like to take their mothers out to lunch or dinner, while others enjoy gift giving. If you still need to get your mom a something this Sunday, we put together a list of things that she would love.

A bucket bag of woven straw is low key enough for a day at the beach, or can be dressed up to add playfulness to a more formal look. You can get her the ‘Small Straw Bucket Bag’ by Caterina Bertini, for $78 at Bloomingdale’s.

Charming Charlie is also a one-stop shop for the all needs of a fashionable woman! There you can pick mom up an outfit, a piece of jewelry to go with it, and don’t forget to top it off with a nice handbag! The best thing about Charming Charlie is that everything is color coded by section making it easy to find what you’re looking for.

If your mom or wife is into home decorating, Home Goods is perfect to find nice wall décor; bath, kitchen, and bedroom appliances and accessories; and much more.

Lastly. If you rather do it yourself, you can always go to Hobby Lobby or Michaels where you will find jewelry kits, scrapbooks to put in your best memories with mom in, and more artsy stuff for the creative individual.