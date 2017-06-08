It’s Time to Take Back the Streets…Again at this Weekend’s Community Block Party

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- San Bernardino Pastors United (SBPU) is “Taking Back our Streets” on Saturday, June 10, at the next enormous community block party. They are taking a stance against the increasing gang activity and other senseless violent crimes within our city. They are asking the community to join us as they bring “Healing, Change, and Progress” to the City of San Bernardino. The Churches of San Bernardino stand together as a united front to REVIVE the communities within San Bernardino and the surrounding areas.

The afternoon will consist of free food, groceries, shoes, backpacks, clothes, and health screenings. There will also be other organizations helping to bless the community. They encourage people to contact SBPU either by phone, email online at www.sbpastorsunited.org to pre-register for the free giveaways. For more information call (909) 353-7977 or email sbpastorsunited@gmail.com.