JOB OPENING: SECURITY GUARD POSITIONS

NEW HOPE CHURCH is accepting applications to fill two Security Guard positions at the Family Life Center and the New Hope Church. Applications are available at the New Hope Church Office. For additional information, please contact the Church Office at (909) 887-2526.

The individual must possess the following knowledge, skills and abilities and be able to explain and demonstrate that he or she can perform the essential functions of the job, with or without reasonable accommodation, using some other combination of skills and abilities.