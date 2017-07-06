JOB OPENING: SECURITY GUARD POSITIONS

Local
Posted by: Naomi Bonman in Local, WSSN Stories 24 hours ago

NEW HOPE CHURCH is accepting applications to fill two Security Guard positions at the Family Life Center and the New Hope Church. Applications are available at the New Hope Church Office. For additional information, please contact the Church Office at (909) 887-2526.

The individual must possess the following knowledge, skills and abilities and be able to explain and demonstrate that he or she can perform the essential functions of the job, with or without reasonable accommodation, using some other combination of skills and abilities.

  • Ability to read, listen and communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing
  • Must have strong security knowledge
  • Ability to work independently and complete duties and projects with little direct supervision
  • Ability to accurately work under pressure in meeting deadlines
  • At least some security experience

