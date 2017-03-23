Jonathan Isaiah Rodgers, Dub as 2017 Sir Knight at the 50th Annual Beautillion Scholarship Ball

The Social-Lites Inc., recently hosted their 50th Annual Beautillion Scholarship Ball on Saturday March 11, 2017, the event was very well attended at the National Orange Show in San Bernardino.

“Men of Tomorrow Pushing Forward” is the theme for the 2017 Beautillion Scholarship Program. The Beautillion Chairwoman Miss Lisa Blacksher stated, “On this 50th Anniversary of the Beautillion, the Class of 2017 will continue the tradition of becoming Great Leaders”. Also working by her side was Beautillion co-chair Cynthia Wilhite. The keynote speaker was Pastor Ollie Jackson Jr., past Sir Knight of 1968.

Mr. Jonathan I. Rodgers, senor at Cajon High School earned a GPA of 4.24 was Dub as 2017 Sir Knight at the 50th Annual Beautillion Scholarship Ball. Mr. Rodgers was awarded and received various scholarships and gifts; he will be attending a College of his choice. Mr. Rodgers received a Mr. Congeniality award in the amount of $200, which was voted by his peers, he also received the first annual “ Evan T. Carthen Emerging Leader Scholarship Essay” award in the amount of $6,000. He received an Academic Scholarship award in the amount of $1,000, a Beautillion Scholarship award in the amount of $5,000, and a Kappa Alpha Psi Scholarship award in the amount of $1,000. He also received various gifts such as a Mac Book Pro Laptop, Printer, Luggage, and a personal fitted Men Suit of his choice.

Mr. Steven Henderson was recognized as first runner up for the Sir Knight title and was awarded and received various Beautillion Scholarships awards and gifts, Mr. Akil Cooper was recognized as second runner up for the Sir Knight title and he received the first annual “Evan T. Carthen Emerging Leader Scholarship award in the amount of $700. He also received various Beautillion Scholarship awards and gifts. Mr. Christopher Fulton, Mr. Julian Houston, and Mr. Vonte Walker Sir Knight Candidates received various Beautillion Scholarship awards and gifts.

The Social-Lites Inc. wants to congratulate all the participants in the 2017 Beautillion Scholarship Program.