Juneteenth Celebration at Negro Bar An, Official California State Park

By CBM Newswire

In June, many African American’s celebrate Juneteenth, the celebration of the last state in the union to receive word that slavery ended in 1865.

Community organizer Michael Harris hosted a Juneteenth celebration at Negro Bar, a California State Park located within the city of Folsom in the county of Sacramento.

Harris said he picked this location to celebrate the history of the old mining site and contributions African American’s played during the gold rush area.