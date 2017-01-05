Ontario Breakfast Salutes MLK

ONTARIO, CA- Ms. Trudy Coleman and the Juneteenth/MLK Committee of Southern California, invites you to attend the “16th Annual, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast and Tribute”. This event has become an Inland Empire Tradition; bringing together many of the areas citizens as well as Civic and Political figures, such as Senators, Mayors, Assembly Members and many in the Business and Religious Communities. We are also grateful for our area Sheriff, Police and Fire Departments who have been long time supporters and attendees. Each year, we also honor our MLK Lifetime Achievement Recipient and our MLK Civil Rights Recipient.

We wish to give our sincere heart felt remembrance to the families of San Bernardino, who lost love ones, and the heroic police department who help to save lives. Also to the families of officers and citizens who lives have been shorten over these last two years. As we know, Freedom fighters come in all forms and shapes, today, yesterday, and tomorrow. As, we continue to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King’s vision of Freedom, Justice and Equality for African American’s and all Americans.

The visions of both Dr. King and President, Abraham Lincoln targeted one purpose. “To Bring Our Nation Together As A Unified Force For The Good Of The World”. For the past 16 years, we have been bringing people of every nationality together in keeping with the spirit of “The Dream”. This year features a mass choir comprised of singers from several Inland Empire Choirs, Mt. Zion Baptist church, Mt. Sinai C.O.G.I.C., New Direction C.O.G.I.C., and Blended Sounds of Joy. Our special guest artist is, “Patrice Morris”. Patrice has formerly song with the world renown “Fifth Dimension”. She has also ministered in song with many prominent gospel artists, including Daryl Coley, Andrae’ and Sandra Crouch, Marvin Sapp, and John P. Kee. Our second guest artist is Ms. Biddy Newborn, Directress for “Gospel Great”, Shirley Ceasar. She is internationally known, and is also a gospel recording artist. The Lord has truly anointed her in singing, preaching, and most of all directing, which has touched the lives of people of all ages. There will also be a special keynote speaker on program. Each year we have also included the MLK Student essay contest and give scholarships to the winner.

After the program, included for ticket holders only, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. are the Educational and Economic Workshops on topics ranging from “How to Retire Successfully”, “Designing Your Own Most Profitable Year”, and always the “Youth Mentoring – Advocacy Lawmakers Fellowship Program”. The day will also highlight many of the areas small business vendors who will display their products on that day, and gift raffles. This will be a momentous occasion and you will be greatly enriched by being present when it all happens.

Junteenth Education Technology Mobile Arts Center, Inc., is a non-profit organization dedicated to educate and raise public awareness. among all Americans about Juneteenth (June 19, 1865)” and its significance as the foundation that completes FREEDOM for all American people. There are two events done yearly. 1) The Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast, Ontario, Ca; On June 17th, 2017, will be the “26th yr. Pomona Valley Juneteenth Family Jazz Arts Festival”, the Juneteenth event is always free for the public.

The MLK Breakfast on “King Day” is open to the public, ALL are welcome. Ticket cost is $36.00 in Advance, $40.00 at the Door, $50.00 VIP ticket, Table of (10) $324.00, VIP Table $500.00. Students cost is $20.00. Please RSVP for your reserved seat. Sponsorship Opportunities are available, appreciated, and tax-deductible. Advertisement for program book are still available until January 9, 2017. For information Call: Trudy Coleman 1-909-418-8530/1-909-681-3554/ To purchase tickets, visit www.jetmacinc.us or eventbite.com, www.jetmacinc.com/Email:trudycoleman@jetmainc.com