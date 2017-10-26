“Knock, Knock! [Who’s there?] Boo! [Boo hoo?]

By Lou Coleman-Yeboah

[Boo] your homie, let me in. I don’t know any [Boo]. Man it’s me, let me in. I tell you, you better not open that door. You better let [Boo] stay where [Boo] is… On the outs. You see, [Boo] ain’t really [Boo]. [Boo] is Satan himself in disguise. He ain’t your homie and he show ain’t your friend. If you let [Boo] in, make no mistake about it, you will pay the piper. You better take heed to what [Ephesians 4:27] and [1 Peter 5:8] says, “Do not give Satan a foothold. Be of sober spirit, be on the alert. Your adversary, the devil, prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour.” If you open that door, you can be assured that once he enters and establishes his ground, he will build a fortress of lies around himself to protect and maintain his presence and control. Satan wants nothing more than to enter certain areas of your life so he can gain a stronghold. He’ll try anything to throw you off center, distract you from your focus, and render you ineffective for the Kingdom of God. Don’t be deceived: the devil will never come to benefit you! He will never come to bless you or to give you life, he comes to kill, steal and destroy. He is good for nothing but always up to something. Don’t let the devil in, and don’t give him a key! Don’t do it! Keep his behind on the outs!

Don’t be like David. The devil came knocking, and David opened the door. It was as if he turned the light on, opened the door, shook the dust off the welcome mat and asked him to come in. You and I never have to fall prey to the devil! If we can shut every door, close every window, and seal every place in our lives through which the enemy would try to access us, we can prevent him from getting in. You see when the devil came knocking during Jesus 40 days of fasting, Jesus didn’t open any doors. In fact, he slammed them shut [Luke 4].

I tell you following in the footsteps of Jesus, we must refuse to make deals with Satan, no matter how attractive the trinkets. We must refuse to be a commodity that is for sale to the highest bidder. We must refuse Satan’s insistence to relax in the passenger seat of our life. For me, I want no part of Satan’s negotiations, and I don’t need any arbitration either. We are not friends. We are and forever will be enemies. And, I am okay with that. Don’t open that door! Decide and Conquer [Revelation 3:7-13]. That’s it and that’s all!