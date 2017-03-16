LADIES FIRST: EBONY Special Women’s Issue Features Michelle Obama

EBONY, the preeminent media brand for African-Americans, continues its commitment to recognizing excellence and achievements of amazing Black women, who are not only changing the game, but also writing new rules in the fields of science, politics, entertainment, fashion and sports.

In the first of an ongoing series, this year, the magazine opted to honor 100 exemplary champions of #BlackGirlMagic of past and present including: tennis superstar Serena Williams, entertainment icon Beyonce, award-winning writer Maya Angelou, visual artist LaToya Ruby Frazier, Nobel Prize Laureate Toni Morrison, supermodel Naomi Campbell, and civil rights activist Myrlie Evers-Williams

Contributors to this collector’s item range from Natalie Baszile, the celebrated author of the book-turned-OWN television show, Queen Sugar to scientist Danielle N. Lee who highlights Hidden Figures‘ inspiration and beyond in a riveting chapter on Black female achievements in STEM. Cover to cover, this is an inspiring must-read, particularly during Women’s History Month.

“Black women have so often been denigrated and pushed aside, despite our clear ability to excel, for being part of two marginalized groups,” says EBONY’s Editor-in-Chief Kyra Kyles who sets the stage for this instant keepsake with a letter about how sistas make the world go ’round. “It’s such a joy to be able to celebrate over 100 inspirational ladies across all walks of life, leveraging the unique vantage point our magazine offers as curator of the culture. These beautiful exclusive images and moving words from top writers will ensure that anyone who reads this will be filled with pride for what we have achieved and are poised to achieve in the future.”

Ladies First, the second special issue that EBONY has released this year, follows a very successful commemorative edition “Hail to the Chief: Saluting Eight Years of Excellence. heralding the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama and his historic administration.

For more information, and to see a special Women’s History video tribute, visit EBONY.com. Follow the issue on social via #EbonyLadiesFirst