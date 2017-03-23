Leesa Renee Hall is Recognized as a Woman of Power and influence

In recognition of Women’s History Month, Black PR Wire and Women Grow strong have teamed up to honor and recognize women who have made a profound impact in the lives of hundreds of people on a local, statewide, national and even global level. This special feature edition of Power Profiler takes a closer look into the lives of these incredible women and champions for change. This week’s feature profiler is author, futurist, technology pioneer and speaker, Leesa Renee Hall.

Author of seven books, including the critically-acclaimed “Podcasting for Profit,” Leesa Renee Hall is a thought leader known for jump starting movements, such as an association for Blacks working in technology, an “unconference” for podcasters, and the very first multi-speaker virtual event focused on social media tactics. Leesa is also the owner of My Virtual Hive, a digital marketing agency.

Upon graduating with a liberal arts degree in history in 1997, there weren’t many job opportunities available. Leesa read that her options were teaching, law, or curation. Instead of pursuing those careers, Leesa pursued a Masters degree in history, while supplementing her income by freelancing for magazines. It was during that time her dream of publishing a magazine had been ignited. Two weeks after teaching herself HTML, Leesa launched her first website, an online magazine featuring Canadian female amateur athletes. She did not realize that teaching herself HTML would unlock a nearly two decade career in technology.

Leesa’s innate curiosity has afforded her the opportunity to gain success in her field. “I’m naturally curious,” she says. “This curiosity has helped me build a business by interviewing other experts. I ask questions, uncover their unique story, and then leverage these expert interviews into a variety of other formats, such as books, podcasts, and blog posts.”

Leesa also credits her success to “living on her tippy toes.” She makes decisions quickly and takes fast action. She admits in doing so, she has made a few mistakes and stepped on a few toes, but has since realized that it was in her nature to move quickly, make decisions fast, and implement rapidly. “My personal motto is, it’s better to have tried and failed, than not to have tried at all,” says Leesa.

What inspires Leesa to press on is how history records her actions. She wants to be an active participant in the stories told about her in the future. “One hundred years ago, a woman who looked like me was not allowed to read or write, says Leesa.” “Her voice is lost because history can only guess what she was thinking, feeling, or sensing. I owe it to my ancestors and to all who have gone before me to record my actions, my thoughts, and my feelings in as many different formats as possible.”

A native of Toronto, ON, Leesa Renee Hall is an author, futurist, technology pioneer, and speaker. She is known for her ability to spot tech trends, ignore fads, and galvanize people around an innovative idea to ignite growth and inspire change. Leesa’s tech tips have been featured in American Express OPEN, Globe & Mail, Choice, The Ottawa Citizen, Toronto Star, Profit, and Inc., along with television, radio and podcast appearances.

To connect with Leesa, and/or learn how to move fast on an innovative idea, visit leesareneehall.com/manifesto.