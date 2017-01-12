Letter to the Editor: MLK Statue Ceremony

By Frances Grice

Please join area children at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. statue ceremony Monday, January 16, 2017, starting at 10:30 a.m. at San Bernardino City Hall, 300 North D Street.

The Martin Luther King Restoration and Maintenance Committee is inviting the area youth, parents, and businesses to participate in the MLK Annual birthday celebration in downtown San Bernardino. The area youth elementary children will conduct the “Laying of the Wreath” program honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The statue is the first bigger than life statue in the world, the vision of Dr. Gertrude Whetzel. Funding for the construction of the statue was spearheaded in 1971 by Mayor Bob Holcomb with donations by area residents from various races, ethnic and cultural backgrounds. For many years, the statue served as the focal point in bringing together all cultures as a testament to Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy.

As you are aware, the City of San Bernardino entered into financial challenges that have prohibited the City from providing the statue with proper maintenance and repair for years. To address the need for annual maintenance of the statue, community residents came together and raised the needed resources to restore the statue which stands as a beacon of hope for area residents.

We are trying to reach out to as many elementary schools as we can to participate in this year’s event. Dr. King’s greatest motivation was to make the world better for our children. It would be an honor for the children to be the main focus on the program. If you have any further questions you may contact Frances Grice at fnetwrk@aol.com or Faye Pointer at fpoint1122@sbcglobal.net.