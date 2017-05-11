Letter to the Editor: The Warmth of a Mother’s Heart

By Anthony Gracia

The warmth of a mother’s heart;

Keeps you warm in the coldest of night.

The warmth of a mother’s heart;

Will last forever and a while.

The sparkle in a mother’s eyes;

Will keep you going when you get tired of trying.

The warmth of a mother’s voice;

A beautiful sound to rejoice.

The warmth of a mother’s love, is unconditional

with a hug can only come from heaven above.

The warmth of a mother’s face;

Will always let you know that you’re in the right place.

The warmth of a mother’s love;

Will always be with you to warm your heart.

Mom is the hub of true family love. She has more love in her heart than all of us brothers and sisters put together. True family love will always exist because of our beautiful mothers’ heart. Always find time to share the warmth of your heart with the ones you love