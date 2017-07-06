Life On The Line Captures Six Regional Emmy Awards

LOMA LINDA, CA- Loma Linda University Health featured prominently during the 47th annual Emmy Awards presented by the Pacific Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Saturday, June 24, at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina.

“Life on the Line,” a documentary TV series that highlights Loma Linda’s stories of transforming lives, won Emmy Awards in six of its seven nominated categories.

Mound City Films produces “Life on the Line,” contracting with Loma Linda University Health’s Department of Advancement Films.

The show tells stories of hope and courage arising from Loma Linda University Health. Cosmin Cosma, MA, director of advancement films at Loma Linda University Health, said he is thankful for the talent and dedication the team has put into producing the series. “Receiving television’s highest award is a testament to their commitment to professionalism,” he said. “It’s our privilege to share stories of hope and courage arising from Loma Linda University Health’s medical work.”

The team has previously received a total of 13 regional Emmys, one of which was for “Life on the Line.”

This year “San Bernardino Strong” was nominated in the documentary category, while episodes or a season of “Life on the Line” were nominated and received Emmy Awards in the following categories:

Sports – Daily or Weekly Program or Special

Director – Non Live (Post Produced)

Editor (No time limit) – Program (Non-news)

Photographer – Program (Non-news)

Editor (No time limit) ­– Short ForM

Graphic Arts – Graphics: Life on the Line: Show Open

Cosma said the documentary film form is a lengthy process, with filmmakers often spending a year or more experiencing the journey side by side with the individuals who are sharing their stories.

“Receiving recognition from the members of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences boosts our morale and gives us the energy and drive to tell more stories,” Cosma said.

Receiving 2017 Emmy Awards were Cosmin Cosma, Erik Edstrom, Patricia Kelikani, James Pendorf and Michael Wolcott.

“By bringing their artistry and technical skill into the difficult moments of our patients lives, these filmmakers craft powerful stories that hearten all involved and create meaning out of what are some of life’s darkest points,” said Garrett Caldwell, DMin, executive director of public affairs at Loma Linda University Health. “Their work beautifully illustrates the faithfulness of our employees to fulfill our mission to continue the teaching and healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Pacific Southwest Chapter serves television professionals in San Diego, Bakersfield, Las Vegas, Palm Springs, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

The chapter received over 900 entries for the 47th show, 217 of which were nominated. From those, more than 100 Emmy Awards were given.