Local Poet and Teacher Reaches Important Milestone

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- Christopher Kirkpatrick, a local San Bernardino poet and English teacher at the PAL Charter Academy, recently published his 5th collection of poetry, In Case You Were Wondering. This new book includes selections from his other previously published works written over the past decade: Learning To See From The BlindMixed Metaphors, and I Don’t Know What To Tell You. His work has also previously appeared in various other magazines and literary journals such as AleolaChaffNourishment NotesClever Copywriting, and Time of Singing. His books are available on Amazon.com and from America Star Books.

