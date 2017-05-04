Loma Linda University to Host Hands-On Learning Experiences For Children’s Day

LOMA LINDA, CA- Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH) doesn’t just treat kids, it also teaches them. The 32nd annual Children’s Day, sponsored by Farmer Boys, will offer hands-on learning and fun Wednesday, May 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dorothy Brooks from LLUCH’s child life department, which coordinates the event, said Children’s Day focuses on educating children about healthy and safe living choices.

Recommended for kids ages 3 to 8, the free event will provide children with non-threatening exposure to a health care setting with activities such as a teddy bear clinic, pretend finger casting, and a dental health clinic. Other interactive activities include fire safety, Dr. Hayes’s venomous animals, and many other booths and activities aimed at kids.

SafeKids Inland Empire will have a booth demonstrating crosswalk safety and the dangers of leaving kids alone in a hot car.

All children must be accompanied by an adult, and large groups are encouraged to register in advance.

Parking will be available in the parking structure on Campus Street. For more information or to register call 1-800-825-KIDS (5437).