“Looks like Another Love TKO!”

By Lou Coleman

[Teddy Pendergrass] said, “It takes a fool to lose twice…Think I’d better LET IT GO…” What great advice… See, you can’t fight God and win! [Acts 12]. Instead of opposing God, His Word, and His Law, you need to LET IT GO… I want you to know that many men throughout history have tried to oppose God and it was disaster for them. Remember Pharaoh. Scripture says, “And afterward Moses and Aaron came and said to Pharaoh, ‘Thus says the Lord, the God of Israel, ‘Let My people go that they may celebrate a feast to Me in the wilderness.’ But Pharaoh said, ‘Who is the Lord that I should obey His voice to let Israel go? I do not know the Lord, and besides, I will not let Israel go” (Exodus 5:1-2). Well, because of his disobedience to God, Pharaoh ended up losing his power, his throne, first-born son, his army, and his life. Another man who tried to fight God was– Saul of Tarsus. In an almost insane, demon-possessed way, Saul went about ravaging the church, seeking to destroy this new sect who followed Jesus Christ. Until Jesus Himself appeared to Saul, blinded him, pinned him to the ground and said, “Saul, it is hard for you to kick against the goads.” I tell you the Folly of Fighting God!

Ahab tried to fight God. Remember him? The dogs licked up his blood. In the Southern kingdom as well as the Northern kingdom most of the kings fought God. Rehoboam, Jehoram, Ahaziah, Athaliah, right down to Zedekiah, who eyes were burned out, chained and taken off to Babylon. King Arad the Canaanite, fought God and God destroyed his people and destroyed his armies. Sihon King of the Ammorites, Og, and Bashan all tried to fight God. They were all slaughtered and their land was taken over by Israel. Balak, King of Moab tried to fight God, but it was another “Love TKO.” And then there was that king of Ayae, who decided to fight against God and was hanged. All the kings in [Joshua 9] fought God, they plotted all kinds of clever little devices against God and all five of them were taken and hanged on five trees in a row. The Stupidity of Fighting God! Nobody wins who fights against God. Nobody! God wins!

So make no mistake about it, if you continue to fight God, [be disobedient] God will bring you to a place where you will hear Him as He did others, “Moses and the burning bush [Exodus 3:1-15]. Israelites 40 years in the desert [Joshua 5:6]. Samson when capture by the Philistines [Judges 16:21-30]. David when he lost his kingdom [2 Samuel 12]. Jonah when swallowed by the whale [Jonah 2]. King Herod, the Jewish leaders, and the nation of Israel, Pilate, Rome, and all who rejected Him and His truth, they all condemn themselves to an early grave [John 18: 28-38]. Not to mention the thief on the cross who had to be crucified before he would listen [Luke 23: 32-43]. I wonder where you will have to be before you listen. Will God have to allow some tragedy in your life to get you too straight up and fly right? Jesus said in [Rev. 3:20] “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with him, and he with me.”

Are you listening? Disobedience ALWAYS brings consequences. For [Deuteronomy 28:15-20] says, “But it shall come about, if you do not obey the Lord your God, to observe to do all His commandments and His statutes with which I charge you today, that all these curses will come upon you and overtake you:“Cursed shall you be in the city, and cursed shall you be in the country. “Cursed shall be your basket and your kneading bowl. “Cursed shall be the offspring of your body and the produce of your ground, the increase of your herd and the young of your flock. “Cursed shall you be when you come in, and cursed shall you be when you go out. “The Lord will send upon you curses, confusion, and rebuke, in all you undertake to do, until you are destroyed and until you perish quickly, on account of the evil of your deeds, because you have forsaken Me.” You Cannot Fight God and Win!

“This day I call the heavens and the earth as witnesses against you that I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live…” [Deuteronomy 30:19].