Los Angeles County Democrats Supports Dallas Fowler in Bid for Community College Board

LOS ANGELES, CA- Veteran Democrat Dallas Fowler landed the endorsement of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party on Tuesday at its general meeting. Fowler, a long time political activist, is running for the Los Angeles Community College District Board of Trustees against a Republican incumbent.

“It is truly an honor to have the support of my own party-the Los Angeles County Democratic Party-where I have served for many years,” said Fowler. “I know that my opponent has tried to make this race about black and brown, but this is about the fundamental differences between our two parties’ agendas with regards to education and fiscal management.”

Dallas is currently a candidate for Los Angeles Community College District, Seat No. 4. The Los Angeles Community College District is the largest community college district in the country, spanning 36 cities in Los Angeles County and serving nearly 250,000 students per year at its nine colleges. Drawing 80 percent of its enrollment from historically underserved populations, LACCD offers affordable and accredited higher education that empowers students to transfer to four-year institutions, earn associate’s degrees, and obtain training and job skills that open doors to lifelong opportunities.

A proud Los Angeles native, Dallas Fowler served in Mayor Eric Garcetti’s cabinet as a Commissioner on the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioner’s Police Permit Review Board. She is a graduate of Florida A & M University’s School of Business & Industry and Principal of Daltek Global Solutions, LLC, a boutique digital and print media firm specializing in outreach, political and business development consulting. She holds over tens years of experience in supplier diversity & community affairs and fifteen plus years in project management and event planning. A life-long Democrat, Dallas has been actively working on political campaigns for over twenty years. As a graduate and former alumnae association President for the Los Angeles African American Women’s Public Policy Institute, Dallas currently serves on their faculty providing training in campaign communications. She also currently serves on the boards of and the Museum of African American Art and the South L.A. youth outreach non-profit C.H.A.N.G.E.S. Her service to Los Angeles was honored in 2015 by the National Action Network when she was awarded one of the Most Influential Persons Under 40 in Los Angeles. Fowler previously served on the Commission on the Status of Women in the City of Los Angeles as a delegate to the National Association of Commissions for Women.

The election will be held March 7, 2017. For more information on Dallas, please visit dallasfowler.com and follow @YoDallas on Twitter, @DallasDFowler on Facebook and the hashtag #Dallas4LACCD.