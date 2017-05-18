McDonald’s Now Available for Delivery on UberEats

Whether they are home, the office, or somewhere in between, McDonald’s customers in Southern California can now enjoy their favorite burgers, fries, beverages and desserts delivered right to them through UberEATS. Now McDelivery on UberEATS is available at more than 375 McDonald’s restaurants throughout Los Angeles County, Orange County and Riverside County.

“We are excited to bring a new level of convenience and personalization to our customers in Southern California with UberEATS” said Paul Tulaphorn, McDonald’s franchisee and association president of the local McDonald’s owner operators group. “Our customers have told us they enjoy experiencing McDonald’s in new ways, and this is just one more way for them to enjoy their favorite menu items.”

Customers can place McDonald’s orders on the UberEATS mobile app or on UberEATS.com, using the same account they use to take Uber rides and track their order, as an UberEATS delivery partner brings their meal directly to them. The full menu at participating McDonald’s restaurants will be available for delivery with the exception of soft serve cones. An UberEATS booking fee applies to each order.

“With UberEATS, you can get the food you want, where you want it, delivered at Uber speed. We’re thrilled to partner with McDonald’s to give fans in Southern California easy access to their McDonald’s favorites at the tap of a button,” said Allen Narcisse, General Manager of UberEATS Southern California. “People in Southern California search for McDonald’s in the UberEATS app almost daily, so we’re excited to expand our reach and deliver what they’ve been craving.”

Delivery is just one way that McDonald’s is enhancing the customer experience through added convenience. McDonald’s of Southern California is innovating its customer experience by making interior and exterior improvements to their restaurants, which include a more modern design, digital menu boards, table service and self-serve kiosks. Southern California customers can also enjoy a range of balanced menu items that fit their lifestyle, including the Egg White & Turkey Sausage Breakfast Bowl, and smoothies and parfaits made with nonfat vanilla Chobani® Greek Yogurt.