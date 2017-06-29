Media Maven, Dentist Misee Harris, Takes on Athletic Dental Safety with Her ProFit Mouthguards

As a media personality and cultural critic, she fought hard to get ABC Network to acknowledge the need for an African American woman to star on The Bachelorette. Her public outcry for more positive portrayals of women of color in media garnered press coverage on HLN’s Showbiz Tonight, The Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family show, TheGrio, TheRoot, SheKnows, Refinery29, Vibe Magazine, New York Post, The Miami Herald, MSNBC and countless other media outlets.

Misee has been a regular contributor to The Guardian, HuffPost and other influential blogs, and she boasts a social media following of 600K+ between her Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook channels where many of her provocative posts about goings on in the news have gone viral; some posts gaining traction in the six figures.

Most importantly and timely, as a dentist and dental philanthropist, this native Tennessean beauty became the first African American woman to be accepted into the University of Kentucky Pediatric Dentistry Residency Program. In 2013, Dr. Misee Harris founded Project Smile, an organization which focuses on uplifting the self-esteem of young children in all aspects of their life.

Through her thriving dental practice in Los Angeles and Arkansas, she remains committed to performing $25,000.00 in pro bono dental work for children every month. Misee cites lack of access to quality dentistry in many rural areas of the United States, as well as financial inaccessibility.

In addition to the large pro bono case work she performs on children in need each month, Misee also accepts pro bono cases for adults who are looking to get back on their feet and enter the workforce, and for women who have been victims of dental injury from domestic violence.

This very special lady is now on a mission to explain the importance of athletic mouthguards for both pediatric dental health and for adult and professional athletes with her company, ProFit Mouthguards. Misee’s ProFit Mouthguards have been used by everyone from former NBA player Penny Hardaway (right inset) to boxing champ, Floyd Mayweather’s boxing club, to MMA fighters, as well as student athletes all over the country who recognize the need to keep their teeth and mouth safe during athletic contact sports.

Misee’s ProFit Mouthguards:

Custom fit with dental impression.

Custom designed: color, multi-colored, team logos, trendy designs – any design imaginable can be placed on the mouthguard.

Retail prices start at $49.99 and go up depending upon customization.

Why Misee’s ProFit Mouthguards:

ProFit Mouthguards are manufactured in the U.S. by Misee Harris, DDM.

Misee and her staff take custom dental impressions and manufacture mouthguards in her lab.

Any color or design can be achieved through her customizing methods.

Misee will travel for select clients or teams to get dental impressions.

ProFit Mouthguards donates mouthguards to select recipients.

“Lots of athletes suffer from dental injuries and head trauma because of ill-fitting, uncomfortable mouthguards which they don’t like to wear. That’s why ProFit invented a unique technology for custom-made mouthguards.” – Misee Harris

Other Talking Points Misee Can Discuss: