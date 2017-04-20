Meet Author, Musician, Healer, and Intuitive Thought Leader, Ezina

By Naomi K. Bonman

I love great energy and people that possess it. There were nothing but great and positive vibes during my recent interview with Ezina. Ezina is an author, musician, yogi, filmmaker, and a philanthropic humanitarian. She is also the great niece of the legendary Bobby Womack, and yes she is just as talented as her late great uncle. But as they say, talent sure does run the family.

When you listen to Ezina’s music, you can take it with you in just about any atmosphere because her melodies fuse together Neo Soul, Reggae, Alternative Rock, and Pop. You can vibe to it over a candle lit dinner with your honey, dance to it at a local bar with a group of friends, mediate to it during a yoga session, or simply just relax to it on a nice, sunny afternoon or gloomy, rainy day.

In addition to her music, she also has several books that she has written and one that she is currently working on. Her books, like her music, also provide healing as well as thought provoking messages. Thus, coinciding with her mission to use her music and books to inspire and bring people together and to use the tools of yoga to help others thrive.

To and learn more about Mrs. Ezina and her current projects and endeavors, please check out the interview below.