Metrolink Marks Dump the Pump Day with Free Rides

LOS ANGELS, CA-To mark National Dump the Pump Day Thursday, June 15, Metrolink is offering free round-trip tickets good for that day to those who pledge on Facebook in advance to park their cars and ride Metrolink trains.

Metrolink is Southern California’s regional rail system that serves Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, and northern San Diego counties and a favorite of long distance commuters tired of driving in worsening traffic. But Metrolink also directly serves many major tourist destinations from beaches in San Clemente and Oceanside to historic Mission San Juan Capistrano. There are also convenient connections to Disneyland and many other venues.

With summer in full swing, Metrolink also is the best travel bargain for tourists, their hosts, or families enjoying staycations, especially on weekends. On Saturday or Sunday, Metrolink offers unlimited rides for just $10.

"There's no better way to get to work or play throughout the Southland and avoid the stress of driving in the world's worst traffic than riding a Metrolink train," said Metrolink CEO Art Leahy. "Once you experience the safety and comfort of train travel on Dump the Pump Day, we'll likely see you again."

Pledge to ride on Metrolink’s Facebook post on June 7-9 and get a ticket for a free round-trip ride on Dump the Pump Day. To see full details, click here.

Sponsored by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA), the 2017 National Dump the Pump Day is a day that encourages people to ride public transportation and to take them where they need to go instead of driving a car saving money, stress and helping the environment.

According to the April APTA Transit Savings Report, individuals in a two-person household can save an average of about $10,000 annually by downsizing to one car.