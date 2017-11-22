Millennial Professional, Ta Lease Morrow, Leads Upland Publication as CEO/Publisher

ONTARIO, CA- On Saturday, November 18, the co-publisher of the Inland Valley News, Ta Lease Morrow, 31, was installed as the CEO/Publisher. The installation announcement was made during the 20th Annual Celebration of Excellence Awards held at the Double Tree Hotel in Ontario.

In passing the baton to his daughter, outgoing Publisher Tommy Morrow has paved the way for Ta Lese and her team to innovate and broaden the scope of communications for the brand.

Let’s continue to promote and encourage the next generation of leaders. Kudos Ta Lease.