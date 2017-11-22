Mt. Rubidoux Presents, “The World Needs You” Musical

RIVERSIDE, CA- The Mt. Rubidoux SDA Church presents: The World Needs You: A Christmas Musical Recognizing the Greatest Gift to Man. This event will be taking place at the Mt. Rubidoux SDA Church located at 5320 Victoria Avenue in Riverside on December 9 at 7 p.m.

Christ came during a time of hopelessness, spiritual darkness, division and political unrest. A time not unlike the struggles we experience today: wars and famine, distrust of our civil leaders, hate, division, earthquakes, fires, and hurricanes, sweep across our nation like never before! It is more evident that the same Christ who was gifted to the world when it needed Him most, is the same Christ we need now! Come join us for this spectacular musical dramatization as we recognize God’s greatest gift to man.

For every ticket that is bought, the church will provide one to someone who is not a member of the congregation. They want to encourage attendance from individuals who live in the Riverside and San Bernardino counties. This is a push to introduce Christ to people who are seeking truth and peace during these troubled times. Community members can expect VIP treatment, free food following the concert, and information about our church if they are led to join our family.

The event will feature; Genesis Kelly, LaDon Daniels, Kevin Carrington, Bijan Slack, Octavia Pace, and the Mt. Rubidoux SDA Choir. All proceeds go to disadvantaged persons from group homes, men and women shelters, transitional housing and surrounding neighborhoods.

To purchase your tickets, please visit www.Worldneedsyou2.eventbrite.com. For more information, please visit www.mtrubidouxsda.org.

This is an event that you do not want your family to miss!