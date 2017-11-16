Music Changing Lives Honored as 2017 Top-Rated Non-Profit

MORENO VALLEY, CA- Music Changing Lives recently announced that it has been honored with a prestigious 2017 Top-Rated Award by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews about nonprofit organizations.

“We are excited to be named a Top-Rated 2017 Nonprofit,” says Josiah Bruny, CEO. “We are proud of our accomplishments this year, including our Lights on Afterschool Unity Fest.”

The Top-Rated Nonprofit award was based on the large number of positive reviews that Music Changing Lives received – reviews written by volunteers, donors and clients. People posted their personal experience with the nonprofit.

For example, one person wrote, “Music Changing Lives is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged children by encouraging them to pursue their dreams in music and art. MCL provides these students with the equipment and instructors they need, as well as educational resources to assist in their homework and overall performance at school.

My experience at MCL as the administrative assistant to the CEO, Josiah Bruny, was rewarding in many aspects. I had the opportunity to be a part of a hard-working team and learned so much about what it takes to run a non-profit. Everyday there were tasks to be taken care of such as making sure there are enough snacks for the kids, answering e-mails and phone calls from parents and city officials, organizing materials for each school site, finding new and inventive ways to make the program a better experience, etc.

The students love the program and are all encouraged to showcase their talents at the annual MCL Showcase. The showcase allows students to present everything they have learned throughout the year and this year’s showcase (2017) was a success. Hundreds of parents and school officials showed up and we received a lot of positive feedback. Music Changing Lives is a great program for students who want to further their music and arts education while making new friends,” Yen Tran, UCR Alumni, stated.

While the Top-Rated Awards run through the end of October, Music Changing Lives was part of the inaugural group to qualify for the year. In addition, they’ve been added to GreatNonprofits #GivingTuesday Guide—an interactive guide to top nonprofits throughout the years. Look for this near the holidays.

“Savvy donors want to see the impact of their donations more than ever,” said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits, “People with direct experience with Music Changing Lives have voted that the organization is making a real difference.”

Being on the Top-Rated list gives donors and volunteers more confidence that this is a credible organization. The reviews by volunteers, clients and other donors show the on-the-ground results of this nonprofit. This award is a form of recognition by the community. The mission of Music Changing Lives is to offer the highest quality music and art enrichment programs to underprivileged and at-risk youth, between the ages of 5-19, helping them improve their chances of achieving a positive and successful future.