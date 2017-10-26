NAACP-Riverside Branch to Honor War Heroes at its 47th Anderson Copeland Memorial Veterans Recognition Luncheon

RIVERSIDE, CA- Each year, the NAACP Riverside Branch hosts a luncheon on Veterans Day to recognize and honor our brave heroes of war. The 47th Anderson Copeland Memorial Veterans Recognition Luncheon will take place on Friday, November 10 at 11 a.m. (Veterans Day) at Mount Rubidoux Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 5320 Victoria Avenue in Riverside.

Special guest speaker will be retired United States Air Force combat nurse, Lieutenant Colonel Sandra Jones. Decorated war heroes and other special invited guests from various military branches will also be present.

Veterans and their families will be treated to a complimentary southern-style lunch. Additionally, all veterans will also be honored with a special medal as a small token of appreciation for their dedicated service to our country. For information call (909) 229-4825 or (909) 456-0786. Visit www.Naacp-Riverside.org.