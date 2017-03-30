National Black Grads Award Over 35 Scholarships to Students Across The Inland Empire

RIVERSIDE, CA- National Black Grads (NBG) is honored to present “It Takes A Village” 2017 Scholarship Celebration that will take place on Saturday April 1st, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Jessie Turner Center located at 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana. Over 35 High School seniors from Riverside and San Bernardino Counties will be receiving scholarships. The scholarship categories include: STEM Awards, Leadership Awards, HBCU Awards, Student Athlete Awards, Academic High Achievers Awards, Resiliency Awards, Community Pioneer Awards, and Visual & Performing Arts Awards.

This event is open to the public with a $15 donation, but seating is limited. The celebration ceremony is sponsored by the Black Voice Foundation along with community partner local non-profit New Life Christian Church of Fontana. The Scholarship Celebration offers family members, educators and community members an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of local African American students. The scholarship donors are comprised of local organizations, businesses and individuals who desire to see Inland Empire students thrive in their educational goals and aspirations. Representatives from each donor organization will be in attendance. An anticipated highlight of the ceremony will be “The Reveal” where students will make final decisions on their college/university choice. Over 160 seniors from over 70 different Inland Empire high schools applied to the “It Takes A Village” Scholarship Contest where winners receive awards from $500 to $1000. Special guest include Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren, San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools Ted Alejandre, and Riverside County Office of Education Chief Academic Officer Cynthia Glover.

The Scholarship event foreshadows the NBG annually hosted I.E. HS Black Graduation Recognition Ceremony which is the largest HS Black Graduation Recognition Ceremony in Southern CA and will be held this year on May 4th at 6pm on the Ontario Convention Center. For more information please contact NBG directly at nationalblackgrads@gmail.com.