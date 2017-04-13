National Black Grads Provide Scholarships, and Annual Cultural Recognition Ceremony

FONTANA, CA- National Black Grads (NBG) held their 2nd annual “It Takes a Village” Scholarship Breakfast which was co-sponsored by the Black Voice Foundation last Saturday. The Scholarship Celebration offered family members, educators and community members an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of Inland Empire African American students.

Scholarship donors comprised of local organizations, businesses and individuals desiring to see Inland Empire students thrive in their educational goals were excited to meet the recipients of their $500 or $1000 scholarships and their families. Watching students during “The Reveal” (where students made final decisions on their college/university choice) was one of the ceremony highlights. “It was great to see the 7 or 8 little boys, under the age of 10 all run out and yell YES! When (Darrian Hunter of Eisenhower HS) announced his choice to attend Morehouse College” said Alise Clouser. “It was so great to see the little boys excited for and look up to the graduates.”

The NBG breakfast was well attended and guests included Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren, Riverside County Office of Education Chief Academic Officer Cynthia Glover, San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools Ted Alejandre, and Assemblymember Mark Steinorth. Students received scholarships from Over 160 seniors from 73 different Inland Empire high schools applied to the “It Takes A Village” Scholarship Contest.

The Ontario Convention Center. The IE Black Grad which is the largest HS Black Graduation Recognition Ceremony in Southern California will host its largest crowd to date. This year it looks like we may have over 3,000 in attendance. Each participating graduate will receive an African Kente Stole to wear at their official HS Graduation. This year’s event is only $5.00 for guests and $10.00 for student participants. To register or purchase tickets for IE Black Grad 2017 please visit www.nationalblackgrad.org.

To learn more about NBG’s initiatives please contact us directly at nationalblackgrads@gmail.com.