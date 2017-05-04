New Freeway Express Bus Route Connects Yucaipa, Redlands, San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- Omnitrans will launch a new freeway express bus route on Monday, May 1, 2017. Route 208 will operate at peak commute hours on weekdays traveling between the Yucaipa Transit Center, downtown Redlands and the San Bernardino Transit Center.

“Route 208 will cut travel time in half compared to taking local bus routes,” said Omnitrans spokesperson Wendy Williams. “Express buses also have free Wi-Fi on board to help make commuting time more productive.”

At the San Bernardino Transit Center, passengers can connect with 12 other Omnitrans bus routes, the sbX rapid transit line, and routes operated by Victor Valley Transit Authority, Mountain Transit and Pass Transit. Metrolink commuter rail service will be extended to the San Bernardino Transit Center in fall 2017.

Omnitrans is offering free rides on Route 208 during the first week of service, May 1 – 5. Regular fares are $1.75 one-way or $5 for a 1-day pass. Discounts are available for youth 18 and under, senior citizens age 62 and up, military veterans and people with disabilities.

Omnitrans operates two other freeway express routes: Route 290 travels the 10 freeway connecting San Bernardino, Colton, Ontario Mills and Montclair; Route 215 travels the 215/91 corridor connecting San Bernardino, south Colton and Riverside. Ridership on Omnitrans freeway express service is growing with passenger boardings up about 5% year to date.

Personalized routing assistance is available at 800-9-OMNIBUS (800-966-6428) or online at www.omnitrans.org.

Links:

Route 208 map and schedule: http://www.omnitrans.org/schedules/route208/

Trip planner: http://www.omnitrans.org/getting-around/plan-a-trip/trip-planner/