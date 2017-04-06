New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Gears Up for Annual Revival

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- The Inland Empire will be in for a night of praise and worship at New Hope Missionary Baptist Churches annual revival on Monday, April 17 to Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. The church is located at 1575 West 17th Street in San Bernardino.

This year speakers include national preached lecturer, Dr. Frederick Fairley Sr. from Phoenix, Arizona and acclaimed national and internationally known Evangelist Dr. Freddie Haynes III from Dallas, Texas.

All from the community are welcomed to come out each night. Make aure to bring a friend, family, co-worker, or church member.