New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Health Fair

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- New Hope Missionary Baptist Churches Health Care Ministry will be having their 3rd annual Health Fair on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the church located at 1575 W 17th St, San Bernardino, CA 92411.

There will be a Children’s Corner with games, crafts, food, and dancing. The Arrowhead Medical Center will also have their Breath Mobile to test children for breathing problems, such as asthma and allergy testing for children 5 years and older. Other activities include: dental screenings and blood pressure testing some physical exams and referrals.

Studio W radio station will be present and covering the event for national coverage along with other vendors, which include but are not limited to: Dr. Milner, Audiologist, who will be conducting a hearing test, Black Nurses, Inland Empire Black Chambers of Commerce, M.A.D.D, Hospice and Home Health Agencies and more.

There will also be a Zuma instructor on-site, dance performances by Heart and Soul Line Dance group, and the New Hope MBC teenagers who will be opening up the event with a special performance.

For more information, please call Dollphernea Gadah New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Health Care Ministry Chairperson at: (951) 834-4053 or church (909) 887-2526.