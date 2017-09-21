Newbie Actor, Gonzalo Martin, Lands First Big Movie Role with Hollywood Icons in Upcoming Thriller ‘When It Rings’

By Naomi K. Bonman

It takes some actors years to get their big break and then it takes others just a short amount of time. Rising Actor, Gonzalo Martin, landed a lead role in the upcoming Indie Film, “When It Rings.” The film features Golden Globe Winner and Best Actress Oscar Nominee Sally Kirkland and is produced by Tyrone Tann of Stauros Entertainment in collaboration with Corona based media company, Trick Shot Media Group.

“It was truly amazing when I found out that was going to be working with someone of such high caliber [Sally Kirkland],” Gonzalo states on his experience working on his first feature film with award winning talent. “I couldn’t believe it. My first feature film and I get this amazing opportunity to be acting side by side with an acting legend. She has done it all and she is amazing.”

Kirkland coached Martin for his lead role in the film. Martin attended New York Film Academy in Los Angeles. He was recently in the BuzzFeed web series “Snapped” and he also starred in an Apple commercial as well as a national commercial for Kellogg’s promoting, “L’eggo my Eggo.” Martin is definitely on his way to stardom.

In addition to working with Kirkland, Martin also enjoyed working with Tann and is very appreciative of the opportunity that he has given not only himself, but other rising actors as well.

“The thing that I loved most about producing this film was giving new talent, such as Gonzalo Martin, an opportunity to star in their first feature film, as well as to give the directors and producers a chance to spread their wings as filmmakers and directors,” Tann explains. “It was also an honor and privilege to work with [the amazing and talented actress] Sally Kirkland.”

Tann gained notoriety in 1998 by breaking the Guinness World Records for producing the longest single take in a film called, “Bug Night.”

“When It Rings” is a psychological thriller and drama that focuses on a young man, Zach Garland (Gonzalo Martin) who is still haunted by his sister’s death. Ten years after a tragic accident Zach returns to his childhood home to help his family sell the house. At the home, he finds a toy phone he would use to communicate with his dead sister when he was younger. Years of counseling convinced him it was all in his head until an unexpected call comes through the toy phone, setting off a series of terrifying events, making him question what, and who, is real.

The film is slated to release in early 2018. Check out the behind the scenes trailer below: