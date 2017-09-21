By Lou Coleman-Yeboah

That’s right! No ifs, ands, or buts. It means what it says and says what it means. I want you to know that the Ministry that God has entrusted to me is just that, “No Corners-Cut, No Pacifying and No Round-about Way… Period! So if you’re looking for a people pleaser or someone to condone your wrong, you might as well STOP READING RIGHT NOW! Put it down, because I am not the one. I am not a people pleaser, neither do I condone wrong and I don’t scratch itching ears, and I don’t care who you are. I am sent neither by human commission nor from human authorities, but through Jesus Christ and God the Father, who raised him from the dead. [Galatians 1: 10-12]. When it comes to God’s Word there is no tolerance. There is no variation in God; He is the same yesterday, today and tomorrow. You got that! Ye stiff-necked and uncircumcised in heart and ears, ye do always resist the Holy Ghost: as your fathers did, [Acts 7:51]. Ye serpents, generation of vipers, how can ye escape the damnation of hell? [Matthew 23:33]. As [Jeremiah 2:19] says, “Your own wickedness will correct you, and your backslidings will rebuke you.

I want you to know that I have been charge before God, and the Lord Jesus Christ, who shall judge the quick and the dead at his kingdom to preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine. [2 Timothy 4:1]. To speak the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth! Now your ungodly friends may cheer you on towards destruction. They may bequeath the kiss of flattery. They may coddle your ego, telling you what you want to hear. Well forget about it, ain’t going to happen here! Woe to me if I do not preach the Gospel [1Cor. 9:16]. I want you to know that Jesus was not afraid to wound his friends for the healing of their souls. He rebuked followers and Pharisee alike. He would not have hestitated to say things that would offend us. He was without guile, without flattery. He called a spade a spade, and sin “sin.” Teaching this way is not optional. He said to me, “I charge thee, [Lou]. I am commanding you. I am ordering you to preach the Word and to be instant in season, out of season.” In season is when it’s popular. Out of season is when they don’t want to hear the truth. Then he said this: “Reprove, rebuke, exhort with all long-suffering and doctrine.” What is reprove- To tell someone that they’re wrong. What is rebuke -To reprimand; strongly warn; restrain. Exhort with all long-suffering and doctrine. What is Exhort- To advise; to warn; to caution. It says with all long-suffering and doctrine. Doctrine is teaching the Bible.

I tell you the proverbial warnings against dismissing brotherly correction are staggering. The one who rejects reproof leads others astray (Proverbs 10:17), is stupid (Proverbs 12:1) and a fool (Proverbs 15:5), and despises himself (Proverbs 15:32). “Whoever hates reproof will die” (Proverbs 15:10), and “poverty and disgrace come to him” (Proverbs 13:18). But just as astounding are the promises of blessing to those who embrace rebuke. “Whoever heeds reproof is honored” (Proverbs 13:18) and prudent (Proverbs 15:5). “He who listens to reproof gains intelligence” (Proverbs 15:32), loves knowledge (Proverbs 12:1), will dwell among the wise (Proverbs 15:31), and is on the path of life (Proverbs 10:17) — because “the rod and reproof give wisdom” (Proverbs 29:15) and “the reproofs of discipline are the way of life” (Proverbs 6:23).

“Whoaaaa-o-o-oooooo-ohhhhh….Do you want a revolution? Whoop Whoop! I said do you want a Revolution? “…Sick and tired of the Church, talkin’ religion….But then they talk about each other, make a decision… So don’t be caught slippin’, don’t be trippin’ brother … Even when we go they say we move too much, we do too much, if you step against us, then you lose too much ain’t no stoppin’ what we doin’ when the spirit is movin’ don’t be hatin’ what we doin’ I’m the vessel he’s usin’ everywhere I be they try to judge me, they try to shake me they try to budge me but they can’t break me ’cause I’m down with Christ…” [Revolution Lyrics – Kirk Franklin]

Am I now trying to win the approval of human beings, or of God? Or am I trying to please people? If I were still trying to please people, I would not be a servant of Christ. [Galatians 1:10]

You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet!